MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny, warm weekend

Sunny and warm conditions are in store for our holiday weekend in Arizona.

The Valley hasn't seen measurable rainfall since September 26, when we got just over .10" at Sky Harbor Airport. And this week's forecast won't help.

Clear skies and dry conditions as our winds remain breezy to gusty at times this weekend across our state.

Temperatures for Saturday will remain in the mid 70s but will bump up to 80 degrees by Sunday. that will put us almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As high pressure off the coast of California will inch it's way back into the Desert Southwest, by Monday.

Look for sunny skies and highs in the the low 80s for the start of the week.

High pressure will remain the dominate weather maker through the end of the week. Keeping temperatures in the 80s through Wednesday before we are back in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Overnights will be nice and cool through, look for upper 40s to low 50s all week long.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

