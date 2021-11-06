MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny Saturday on tap, flirting with the 90s!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and heating things up!

Phoenix hit 91 degrees Friday afternoon and we could see more 90s across the Valley today.

That puts us several degrees above the average of 81 for this time of year, but it's not the latest we've ever seen 90-degree temperatures.

Just last year we hit 90 degrees on November 17th, marking the latest 90-degree day ever in Phoenix.

Temperatures will drop a bit by Sunday with most Valley spots in the upper 80s.

Thankfully, overnight lows will stay cool. Across the Valley, we'll drop into the upper 50s to low 60s around sunrise each morning.

A weak storm system will pass to our north early next week, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures our way.

We could see a few spotty showers across northern Arizona on Tuesday evening as it passes by, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Expect highs back in the low 80s here in the Valley by the middle of next week.

Sunshine will continue into Veterans Day with highs in the low 80s here in the Phoenix metro area.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.26" (-0.17" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

