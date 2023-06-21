MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny, hot and dry in the Valley on this summer solstice

PHOENIX — It's been a hot week in the Valley of the Sun and these summer temperatures aren't going anywhere.

Temperatures will be topping out around 106 degrees today and Thursday, which is normal for this time of year.

Sunny skies and light winds are leading to air quality issues, too.

Another Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in the Phoenix metro area. That means air quality will be unhealthy to breathe for kids, older adults and anyone with any respiratory issues like asthma or COPD.

Breezes will pick up on Thursday, mixing our air and limiting the amount of pollution build-up.

But, with lighter winds again Friday and Saturday, Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect that could be upgraded to Advisories as we get closer.

Valley temperatures will drop slightly on Friday as a disturbance passes to our northwest, but it won't be enough to get us out of the triple digits.

With high pressure intensifying to our southeast over the weekend, we're now tracking the hottest temperatures of the year so far!

Phoenix could see its first 110-degree day by Sunday or Monday. On average this happens around June 11th, so this is a little later than usual.

While Monsoon 2023 is officially here, our forecast still looks sunny and dry with no rain in sight over the next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

