MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny, breezy Saturday in store for the Valley

PHOENIX — After tracking record warmth earlier this week, temperatures are dropping across the Valley.

A storm system will pass through the Rockies helping to cool things off this weekend.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Valley and it will be well below freezing across most of the high country.

Winds will pick up, too.

Here in the Valley, it will get breezy at times with gusts near 25 mph.

The strongest winds are in northwestern Arizona along the Colorado River. These spots in Mohave County are under Wind Advisories until 5 p.m. Saturday. Bullhead City could get gusts near 45 mph!

Those winds will usher in more cool air, dropping temperatures several degrees across Arizona.

Valley highs are falling into the mid to upper 60s Saturday before climbing back into the low 70s on Sunday.

Those low 70s will continue next week too as our Valley forecast stays dry.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

