MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and warm Black Friday!

PHOENIX — Dry, sunny and warm conditions are in store for our holiday weekend in Arizona.
It will stay pretty windy along the Colorado River Valley for another day or two. In the Valley, our winds will calm by midday today.
As high pressure stays entrenched over the Desert Southwest, look for sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.
Then, we'll be back in the low 80s for next week. That will put us more than 10 degrees above normal..
_________________________________________
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.79" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________