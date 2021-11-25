MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and breezy Thanksgiving in the Valley

PHOENIX — Happy Thanksgiving!

Our latest storm system is now headed out, but chances for showers remain across southeastern Arizona through the morning.

As winds shift out of the north behind this storm system, it'll stay very windy along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 25 mph Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the mid-70s .

Temperatures will be a bit warmer by Friday with Valley highs in the upper 70s.

As high pressure returns, look for sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.

Then, we'll be back in the low 80s toward the middle of next week. That will put us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.76" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

