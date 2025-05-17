MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong wind gusts expected across Arizona

PHOENIX — The Valley will see breezy weather, while wind concerns grow for areas including eastern Arizona, which is currently battling the Greer Fire.

After two days of minimal wind around the Greer Fire in eastern Arizona's Apache County, wind is back in the forecast once again, posing a challenge for fire crews working to contain a blaze that continues to grow.

A red flag warning is in effect for eastern Arizona and wind gusts are forecasted to reach anywhere between 35-50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is in place for northern Arizona with gusts that could range from 40-50 miles per hour.

Winds in the valley are expected to be breezy creating lower than usual temps before triple digits come back into the forecast by end of next week.

There are slight rain chances for part of the high country Sunday and Monday as temps are expected to be in upper 70s for Flagstaff and surrounding areas by Thursday and Friday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.84" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

