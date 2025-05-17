Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong wind gusts expected across Arizona

High winds and high fire danger are back this weekend across Arizona. We're tracking back-to-back storm systems passing to our north that will crank up our winds and drop temperatures by Sunday.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Valley will see breezy weather, while wind concerns grow for areas including eastern Arizona, which is currently battling the Greer Fire.

After two days of minimal wind around the Greer Fire in eastern Arizona's Apache County, wind is back in the forecast once again, posing a challenge for fire crews working to contain a blaze that continues to grow.

A red flag warning is in effect for eastern Arizona and wind gusts are forecasted to reach anywhere between 35-50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is in place for northern Arizona with gusts that could range from 40-50 miles per hour.

Winds in the valley are expected to be breezy creating lower than usual temps before triple digits come back into the forecast by end of next week.

There are slight rain chances for part of the high country Sunday and Monday as temps are expected to be in upper 70s for Flagstaff and surrounding areas by Thursday and Friday.

More Impact Earth stories:

Impact Earth

WATCH: How Valley firefighters work in hot temperatures

abc15.com staff

Impact Earth

ASU researchers develop groundbreaking 'WARM' system to help during wildfires

Justin Hobbs

Impact Earth

WATCH: As the summer heat kicks in, not all parts of the Valley warm up the same

Justin Hobbs

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.84" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen