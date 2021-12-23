MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storms bring rain and snow to AZ for Christmas

PHOENIX — It'll be a mostly cloudy but soupy day ahead of our next winter storm. Highs will run nearly ten degrees above average for this time of year!

Our next storm system will move through the state starting tonight through Christmas Day.

The storm will position itself to our west, bringing Valley rain chances Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

The best chance for rain and snowfall will start before sunrise Christmas Eve and wind down Christmas morning. Lingering showers are possible through the weekend, too.

Valley rainfall totals are likely to be impressive, ranging anywhere from one-half inch to one inch through Christmas Eve. The record for the wettest Christmas Eve is 0.93" set in 1944.

The same storm will also bring a chance for snow to the high country through the weekend, as snow levels drop to around 7,000 feet. We could pick up one to two inches of snow in areas above 6,000 feet, including Flagstaff.

Travel may become hazardous across our higher elevation locations, especially on Christmas Eve.

Areas above 7,000 feet could pick up three to eight inches of snow, including the San Francisco Peaks, Kaibab Plateau, and White Mountains, so there is a decent chance for a "White Christmas" for parts of Arizona this year, which is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day!

A Winter Storm Warning takes effect this morning for the Kaibab Plateau while a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau this morning too.

Once the storm passes, cooler temperatures will stick around for awhile! Highs in the Valley will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend and next week.

More storms are in the forecast next week, too. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.93" (-1.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

