MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm bringing more wind, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storm systems are moving through Arizona dropping temperatures, cranking up winds and bringing rain and snow to our state.

Temperatures have dropped nearly 20 degrees since the start of the week, putting Valley highs in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms brought gusty winds, rain and lightning to parts of the Valley Friday night and there's a slight chance for a few more on Saturday.

We'll be back in the clear by Sunday as high pressure returns.

So, expect another big warm-up next week. Valley temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

