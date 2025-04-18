MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm bringing a chance for rain to the Valley and snow to the high country

PHOENIX — Our next storm is moving in!

Winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping near 15 degrees across Arizona today.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 25 to 30 mph today and tomorrow.

Up north and out east, it will remain windy with gusts topping 40 mph at times.

Chances of rain and snow will arrive late tonight through Saturday morning, improving fire conditions across our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a chance of scattered showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with up to a tenth of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 6,000 feet by late Friday night, so only our highest elevations will see any.

The Kaibab Plateau will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations there could reach four to six inches and winds will gust as high as 45 mph leading to blowing snow and low visibility.

Flagstaff could pick up one to three inches of snow from this storm.

As the cooler settles in, temperatures will drop even more Friday and Saturday.

That will put Valley temperatures in the upper 70s with early morning lows in the 50s.

Easter Sunday is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s, which is right near normal for this time of year.

Then, we'll warm back into the low 90s as our forecast stays dry early next week.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.88" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

