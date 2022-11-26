MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Staying cool through the rest of the holiday weekend

PHOENIX — The rest of the holiday weekend is looking sunny and dry, but we'll stay cool.

Valley highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through Sunday.

Morning lows will fall into the 40s each day.

While the forecast stays dry through the weekend, we're keeping an eye on another storm system set to approach our state early next week.

At this point it looks like this storm will pass just north of our state, limiting our rain and snow potential but bringing stronger winds and cooler temperatures.

Otherwise, winds will pick up around the state on Monday and Tuesday. We'll also get a dose of cooler air that will drop Valley highs back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.60" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

