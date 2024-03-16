MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Spotty showers this weekend

PHOENIX — Keep the umbrellas handy for the next couple of days as scattered showers are still possible this weekend.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue across Arizona through the night. Additional rainfall totals will likely range between one-tenth of an inch to two-tenths of an inch of rainfall in the Valley.

Areas above 6,000 feet will see one to two inches of snowfall this weekend. Flagstaff could end up with as much as four to eight inches of snow in total and areas above 8,500 feet may pick up around a foot of snow.

The area of low pressure that is bringing all of this unsettled weather will eventually begin to shift and slowly move east. That means it will linger around our state for several days before it finally clears out.

Don't expect a washout for outdoor events this weekend, including Spring Training games and St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The chance for scattered rain and snow showers will stick around across Arizona through Tuesday before the storm system finally exits the state.

We'll get a big dose of cool air with this storm, too. Valley highs fall into the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.49 (+0.27" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.62"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

