MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slowly warming up this weekend

PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm has cleared out of Arizona, leaving behind some very cold air.
More freezes are possible overnight into Saturday morning, with at least a few Valley cities dipping down to near or just below the freezing mark. So you may want to keep your pets indoors and keep sensitive plants covered overnight again.
Temperatures will rebound as our Valley forecast stays dry over the weekend, but we could see a few more light snow showers in northern Arizona on Sunday.
Expect highs back in the mid 60s in Phoenix on MLK Day.
Phoenix may even reach 70 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday.
_________________________________________
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.33" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"
________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________