MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slowly warming up this weekend

PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm has cleared out of Arizona, leaving behind some very cold air.

More freezes are possible overnight into Saturday morning, with at least a few Valley cities dipping down to near or just below the freezing mark. So you may want to keep your pets indoors and keep sensitive plants covered overnight again.

Temperatures will rebound as our Valley forecast stays dry over the weekend, but we could see a few more light snow showers in northern Arizona on Sunday.

Expect highs back in the mid 60s in Phoenix on MLK Day.

Phoenix may even reach 70 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

