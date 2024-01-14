MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slowly warming up this week

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, we are finally warming up this week.

Our Valley forecast stays dry in the Valley Sunday but we could see a few more light snow showers in the four corners' area on Sunday. Buffalo Pass could get two to three inches of new snow.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s in the Valley for another night or two before warming up into the 50s by the end next week.

Expect afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 60s in Phoenix on Sunday and MLK Day.

Later in the week as high pressure returns to the region, Phoenix could see temperatures back in the 70s for the first time this year. Those temperatures will stick with us through next weekend.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

