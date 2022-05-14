MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling weekend in the Valley, May 14

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring this weekend!
Valley highs will hover around 105 degrees today and tomorrow, putting us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
We're also on record watch. Sunday's record is 107 degrees, set in 1937, and we'll likely be within a degree of that mark.
Early morning lows will be milder too, only cooling into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Heat this intense is happening a bit sooner than normal this year, too.
On average, Phoenix sees its first temperatures each year at 105 or hotter around May 22nd.
Air quality is getting worse too as winds stay light. Ozone pollution will build up in the Valley and our air will become unhealthy for anyone with a respiratory condition.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley through the weekend and High Pollution Watches early next week. So, limit your time outside if you have asthma or COPD, especially in the afternoon when ozone pollution will be at its worst.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
