MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling hot Labor Day weekend in the Valley as chances for monsoon storms continue

PHOENIX — It's going to be a sizzling hot holiday weekend in the Valley, but we're also still tracking chances for monsoon storms too.

There's a 20 percent chance of Valley storms on Saturday which may bring some gusty winds and a little rain at the ASU football game.

We'll see another 10 percent chance for isolated storms on Sunday before we dry out for Labor Day.

Most of the monsoon action over the next few days will stay in the higher terrain across northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona and as high pressure builds in temperatures will be above normal statewide.

Here in the Valley, we're tracking highs near 108 degrees over the holiday weekend and even hotter days by the middle to end of next week.

Phoenix could top 110 degrees again next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We've already had 54 days so far this year at 110 degrees or hotter. The all-time record is 55 days set just last year and there is a good chance that we may break that record by the middle to end of next week.

There is also no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Friday, we've had 96 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ends on August 31st and this will go down as the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! Currently, the overall average temperature for June, July and August has been 99.0 degrees. This number will change very slightly when we get the final tally on Sunday morning, but it stands to break last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.21" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

