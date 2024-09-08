MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — It was another record-setting day in the Valley Saturday.

Sky Harbor only dropped to a low of just 91 degrees Saturday morning, breaking the daily record warm low of 90 set in 2019.

That also marks the 39th day with lows in the 90s this year. The previous record was 35 days set in 2023.

2024 has also now brought the most days ever recorded at 110 degrees or hotter to Phoenix. Saturday marked day 58. The previous record was 55 set just last year.

We have a bit of monsoon moisture flowing back into Arizona and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the northern and eastern part of the state on tonight and Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to drop a few degrees on Sunday and Monday with a high of 108.

Right now, there is no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Saturday, we've had 104 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

There's also hope on the horizon for a bit of relief from the heat by the end of next week as a storm system passes to our north. We'll keep you posted on the changes as we get closer!

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.39" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

