MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat, air quality alerts & monsoon storm chances in Arizona

PHOENIX — Phoenix had another record-setting day on Friday.

Sky Harbor only cooled to 93 degrees in the morning, breaking the record warm low of 89 set in 2021.

With more overnight lows in the 90s expected, more daily records could be set over the next week.

Lows in the 90s are becoming more and more common in Phoenix as our urban heat island expands and our climate changes. Prior to the 1970s, overnight lows in the 90s were incredibly rare.

In the 20-year period from 1980 to 1999, Phoenix had 44 days with lows in the 90s. In the next 20-year period from 2000 to 2019, the number of days with lows in the 90s jumped to 176. Since 2020, Phoenix has already had 88 days with lows in the 90s. That's half of the previous 20-year period in less than 5 years!

High pressure will keep lows in the 90s for the next several nights and send daytime highs soaring above 110 degrees through the weekend.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Sunny skies and lighter winds are also helping ozone pollution build up in the Valley.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through the weekend across Maricopa County.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of ozone pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, and using public transportation. Also, re-fuel your vehicle in the evening and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines to help reduce pollution.

As high temperatures climb even further over the weekend, Phoenix will be back in record territory on Sunday. The current record high on Sunday is 115 degrees, set back in 2013.

We could see monsoon storms impact our state over the next few days, too.

Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of a few isolated storms Saturday night and again on Sunday.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will increase early next week and stick around through the 4th of July holiday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

