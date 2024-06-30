MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scorching heat, air quality alerts & monsoon storm chances in Arizona

PHOENIX — Sizzling heat and increased monsoonal moisture continues for the weekend as we deal with air quality issues too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through Sunday across Maricopa County.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of ozone pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.

Consider driving as little as possible, carpooling, and using public transportation. Also, re-fuel your vehicle in the evening and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines to help reduce pollution.

High temperatures going above 110 again. Phoenix will be back in record territory on Sunday. The current record high on Sunday is 115 degrees, set back in 2013.

We could see monsoon storms impact our state over the next few days, too.

Here in the Valley, chances will be highest Sunday evening.

The biggest hazards with any storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some downpours and areas of flooding, especially along burn scars, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Storm chances will increase early next week and stick around through the 4th of July holiday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

High pressure will keep lows in the 90s for the next several nights and send daytime highs soaring above 110 degrees next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Sunday morning through Friday night July 5th along the lower Colorado River Valley from Parker down to Yuma.

The warm mornings combined with the sizzling hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.81" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

