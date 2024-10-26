MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat in Phoenix this weekend before a big cool-down next week

PHOENIX — High pressure is sending temperatures soaring this weekend!

Phoenix has a chance to hit 100 degrees on Saturday, which would not only set a new daily record but would be the second-latest triple-digit day ever recorded.

The latest 100-degree day on record in Phoenix is October 27, 2016.

Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and take breaks in the shade if you plan to be outside in the afternoon.

Thankfully, overnight temperatures will provide a lot of relief as lows across the Valley dip into the 60s.

We are also tracking a major cool-down next week as a storm system moves in from the northwest.

Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop and we could even see a few rain and snow showers across Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind gusts could top 25 mph in the Valley and 40 mph up north early next week, and those winds will usher in some much cooler air.

Expect temperatures across the state to drop around 20 degrees by Tuesday, bringing the Valley back into the upper 70s.

We could see a few spotty showers in the Valley late Monday and Tuesday with a few hundredths of an inch of rain in some neighborhoods.

Up north, the snow level will start out around 10,000 feet on Monday but drop to 6,500 feet by Tuesday morning. That could bring a light dusting of snow into the Flagstaff area. Right now, less than one inch of snow is expected.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

It does appear that it will clear out in time for Halloween, keeping the forecast dry all across Arizona for trick-or-treating.

Phoenix will top out near 80 degrees on Halloween with trick-or-treating temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.27" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

