MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rainy and snowy Christmas Eve!

PHOENIX — Our Christmas storm is finally here, meaning we are now in ABC15 Weather Action Mode

as rain, snow, wind, and cooler temps impact Christmas Eve plans statewide.

The best chance for rain and snowfall is from now through the evening and wind down Christmas morning. Lingering showers are possible through the weekend, too.

Valley rainfall totals are likely to be impressive, ranging anywhere from half an inch to one inch through Christmas Day.

The record for the wettest Christmas Eve is 0.93" set in 1944.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for Mohave County, particularly for the Flag Fire burn scar area through 8 pm.

The same storm will also bring a chance for snow to the high country through the weekend, as snow levels will drop to around 7,000 feet today, then drop to 5,500 feet by Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Kaibab Plateau above 7500 feet is in effect now through 11 am Saturday as this area could get up to 1-2 feet of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau is in effect tonight at 11 pm until Saturday at 11 pm as this area could get 4-6 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim, including the cities of Flagstaff and Happy Jack until 5 pm Friday. Snowfall in this area is expected to be between 4-8 inches.

Winds will be breezy to gusty across Arizona as these storms move through.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Apache County and the White Mountains from through 8 pm Friday. Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts as strong as 50 mph.

Once the storm passes, cooler temperatures will stick around for awhile! Highs in the Valley will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend and next week.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-0.95" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

