MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances this weekend in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Moisture is moving in and bringing rain chances back to the Valley this weekend.

The main band of rain showers will track through parts of central and southern Arizona on Saturday.

Rain chances across most of the Phoenix metro area have now increased to 50 percent and some spots could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain. The highest rainfall totals will mostly likely be in parts of the southeast Valley.

Areas across southern Arizona could see a half an inch to an inch of rain with the highest amounts coming from any thunderstorms that develop.

Spotty showers are still possible on Sunday as well.

Early next week, another storm will be moving in from the west bringing more chances for spotty showers to our state.

It will be a slow moving system, so slight chances for showers will continue through at least midweek in northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we could see more chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.75" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

