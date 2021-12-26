MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow to wrap up 2021

PHOENIX — A very unsettled weather pattern sets up shop over the desert southwest for the rest of the week.

A cold, windy and wet storm system will move through Arizona, giving us a chance for rain and snow almost every day.

The next storm system to impact Arizona rolls in late tonight through Sunday evening.

We can expect off and on scattered showers and light snow in the high country.

Rain wise about a trace to .25" of rain in the Valley and .25" - .50" in the high country.

Snow wise about 3-6" above 6,500 feet but snow levels could drop as low as 5,000 feet with just a dusting of snow.

Sunday in the Valley, expect a high near 65 degrees with the overnight low in the 40s to wrap up the holiday weekend.

For the Phoenix Metro, the next big chance for us to see some rain will be late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Valley is expected to dry out for most of Christmas Day, but a slight chance for some light rain will stick around.

A Winter Weather Advisory for has been issued for the Flagstaff area including Western Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau until 11 pm Sunday night. For areas above 6500 feet the snow mixed with strong winds will lead to dangerous travel conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Northern and Eastern Arizona beginning tonight and lasting all day Sunday as winds could gust as strong as 50 mph.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

