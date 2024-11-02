MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances across Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — Another fall storm will move into Arizona this weekend.

We're tracking cooler air, breezy winds and chances for rain and snow across our state late Saturday through early Monday.

Temperatures will drop from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid 70s on Sunday here in the Valley.

Rain chances will begin Saturday evening and ramp up in the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible with up to a tenth of an inch of rain in parts of the Valley.

Across the high country, snow levels will start around 7,000 feet Sunday morning before dropping to 5,500 feet Sunday night. Flagstaff could pick up one to two inches of snow by early Monday morning.

We'll dry back out in time for Election Day, but another storm system will impact our state toward the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates on that one as we get closer.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.39" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

