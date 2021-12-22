MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow chances across Arizona heading into Christmas

PHOENIX — Clouds continue moving in as moisture streams in from the Pacific.

We may see a few random sprinkles here and there across our state, but overall the forecast is still looking dry.

Highs will be back in the 70s today and Thursday, but we're tracking cooler air and chances for rain and snow across Arizona as we head toward Christmas.

Several storm systems will be moving through the western U.S. later this week, over the weekend and early next week, keeping our weather pretty unsettled through the holiday.

We could see a few rain showers in the Valley starting Thursday with a chance for snow in the forecast up north.

Those rain and snow chances will ramp up quite a bit for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so it could end up being a White Christmas in parts of the Arizona high country.

Rainfall totals in the Valley expected to be anywhere from one-tenth to half an inch of rainfall through Christmas Day!

Snowfall in the high country is more uncertain. Snow levels will likely be higher compared to previous storms, meaning areas like Flagstaff may just get a wintry mix instead of all-out snow.

Stay tuned to ABC15 for more specifics as we get closer!

In the meantime, we are tracking cooler temperatures just in time for Christmas, too.

Valley highs will drop into the 60s starting Friday and we'll stay there through Christmas weekend.

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.96" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.49"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

