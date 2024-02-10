MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow across Arizona as another winter storm moves in

PHOENIX — It has been a wet week across Arizona as a series of winter storms moved through.

Now, another winter storm is moving in and more rain and snow will fall heading into the weekend.

The wet weather will again impact travel and outdoor activities, including the Phoenix Open. So, we are back in ABC15 Weather Action mode on Saturday.

Take action and adjust your plans to account for this stormy weather. In the high county, make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit and is prepared for winter driving conditions. Watch out for slick, snow-covered roads and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Much of the Valley has already picked up a half an inch to an inch of rain this week and another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible through Saturday evening.

Snow levels with this storm will bottom out between 3,500 and 4,000 feet on Saturday.

Flagstaff has already picked up more than three feet of snow, and we could add another one or two inches to that through Saturday night.

If you're headed to any Phoenix Open events, be prepared for morning frost, rain and thunderstorms which may cause delays or require you to seek shelter.

We'll finally dry out across Arizona on Sunday, but patchy fog will be possible in the morning.

Heading into next week, temperatures will gradually rebound as skies clear.

Valley highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday, low to mid 60s on Sunday and Monday, and upper 60s to low 70s by the middle of next week.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.88" (+0.78" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.00"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

