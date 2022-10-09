MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ

PHOENIX — Isolated showers across the valley Saturday evening brought gusty winds, moderate downpours and lightning.

The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week is slowly moving east and will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening.

We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in eastern Arizona but don't rule out a stray shower or two in the Valley Sunday night.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust, hail, and heavy rain, so stay weather-aware.

Temperatures will warm slightly into the low 90s Sunday, with cooler morning temperatures in the 60s to low 70s each day.

Storm chances drop off by early next week and we'll stay in the low to mid 90s.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.79" (-2.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.32"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

