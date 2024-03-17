MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers

PHOENIX — Keep the umbrellas handy as scattered showers are still possible this weekend, but don't expect a washout for outdoor events this weekend, including Spring Training games and St. Patrick's Day festivities.

After a bit of sunshine Saturday the clouds roll back into the Valley this evening and a chance for spotty showers returns overnight.

The chance for scattered showers will linger throughout the day tomorrow but it could be pretty hit or miss with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Valley temperatures will be back in the 70s for Sunday.

The snow will continue up north for the next few days. With a few more inches of snow expected in areas above 7,000 ft.

The area of low pressure that is bringing all of this unsettled weather will eventually begin to shift to the east by the middle of next week.

The first day of Spring is Tuesday!

Then, a big warm-up returns and the 80s are back in the forecast by the end of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.49 (+0.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.62"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

