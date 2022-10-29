MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nothing spooky about this year's Halloween weekend forecast

PHOENIX — It's going to be a gorgeous Halloween weekend in the Valley.

Temperatures will warm slightly with highs reaching the low 80s across the Phoenix metro area on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the 50s around sunrise each day.

Your trick-or-treating forecast on Monday is looking great! Expect temperatures in the 70s with clear skies and light winds.

Our next storm system moves in by the middle of next week. We're tracking cooler air, stronger winds and chances for rain and snow across our state as it tracks through.

We'll have updates early next week on how much rain and snow we could get. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, expect rain and snow chances across Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday and a 10 to 15 degree drop in temperatures by Thursday, too.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

