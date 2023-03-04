MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend in the Valley as temperatures climb

PHOENIX — Temperatures are climbing into the weekend all across Arizona!

Here in the Valley, highs will warm into the upper 60s on Saturday before reaching the low 70s on Sunday. Normal for this time of year is mid 70s in Phoenix.

A storm passing to our north will pick up winds a bit on Sunday, but we won't see any chances for rain.

It will get breezy in the Valley and windy across northern Arizona with peak gusts near 40 mph Sunday afternoon.

More clouds will be passing through next week, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Up north, we could see a few spotty rain and snow showers late Wednesday and Thursday as another storm passes to our north.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

