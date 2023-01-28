MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend, another storm next week

PHOENIX — Temperatures are warming up a bit over the weekend.

We'll climb into the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday as the forecast stays sunny and dry across the Valley.

By late Sunday night, our next winter storm will be approaching from the west. This one is set to bring more rain and snow to Arizona, along with another big drop in temperatures.

Winds will start to pick up on Sunday with gusts near 40 mph across northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes at times (especially Monday) with peak wind gusts near 25 mph.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees for the start of next week as the cold air with this storm moves in.

Here in the Valley, highs will fall back into the 50s by Monday. That will put us around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As rain and snow falls across our state on Monday and Tuesday, we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action Mode.

This is our reminder to you that the weather will be significantly impacting travel and outdoor activities across our state and you may need to adjust your plans.

Early precipitation estimates show that the Valley could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Up north, the snow level could go as low as 4,000 feet and our highest elevations like Flagstaff could pick up anywhere from four to eight inches of snow late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.26" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

