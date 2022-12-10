MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead, BIG storm next week!

PHOENIX — It's a nice start to the weekend across Arizona!

Valley temperatures will continue to top out in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Then, we're tracking our next big storm.

Winds will start to pick up on Sunday with gusty conditions continuing into Monday, too. Peak gusts could reach 40 mph in northern Arizona and 25 mph here in the Valley.

Rain and snow will start to move in late Sunday night and pick up intensity on Monday morning.

Monday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for significant impacts across our state. That may include changing your travel plans on Monday to avoid the high country as roads get slick and icy.

Early estimates show that the snow level could drop to 4,000 feet in elevation with five to nine inches of snow expected for areas above 6,000 feet, like Flagstaff.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect from late Sunday night through late Monday across the Arizona high country and higher elevations of southeastern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, some spots could get as much as a half of an inch of rain on Monday.

These estimates could still change (perhaps even quite a bit) over the next few days, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

One thing is for sure, it's going to get cold!

Valley highs will fall into the 50s starting Monday with overnight lows in the 30s.

Up north, our highest elevations will see overnight temperatures plunge into the single digits.

Temperatures will start to slowly rebound by the end of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.94" (-1.74" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.24"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

