MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat this weekend but relief is coming soon!

PHOENIX — This record-shattering heat wave is almost over!

We've marked eighteen straight days of record-setting high temperatures and it's likely that Phoenix temperatures will continue to tie or set records all the way through early next week.

Phoenix marked its latest 110+ degree day ever on record on Monday, October 7th reaching 110 degrees at Sky Harbor. The city has now recorded 70 days with highs at or above 110 degrees this year — an all-time record! That shattered the previous record set just last year, which was 55 days.

Phoenix will top out between 100 and 105 degrees through Monday. Despite temperatures trending down in the coming days, we will likely continue to set daily records each day as the record highs this time of year sit between 100 and 103 degrees each day.

On average, our last triple-digit day is October 5th, but we've seen highs in the 100s as late as October 27th. That happened in 2016. At this point, it looks like Valley highs will stay in the triple digits through Monday before we finally dip down into the 90s, at least for a little while.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 70s across the Valley, but even that's warmer than normal for this time of year and new record-warm lows are still possible through the weekend.

With La Niña building in the Pacific, it's likely that we'll continue to see warmer and drier-than-normal conditions through the fall and winter months.

Our drought has been getting worse lately with the hot and dry monsoon season we just had.

Phoenix only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon, which ties for the seventh driest monsoon on record. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

With an overall average temperature of 98.3 degrees, Monsoon 2024 was also the hottest monsoon ever recorded in Phoenix. That breaks the previous record of 96.9 degrees which we just set last year. All of the top 25 hottest monsoon seasons have occurred in the last 25 years.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.01" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8.03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

