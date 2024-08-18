MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances this weekend, hot temps in the Valley

PHOENIX — Phoenix is in the middle of the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded!

As of Saturday, we've had 83 days in a row at 100 degrees or hotter. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

And there is no relief in sight! And our overnight's are setting records too!

As temperatures heat up, we're also getting close to the record number of days with lows in the 90s.

Saturday morning not only tied the record for overnight warm low at 93 degrees but it also put us at 35 days with overnight lows in the 90s. The record is 35 days, set just last year. We could potentially break that record Sunday morning.

Valley highs will top out around 110 degrees over the next several days with overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s.

An Excessive Heat Watch for Maricopa county and portions of Gila county will be in place Monday and Tuesday.

That means both days will be ABC 15 Weather Action Days to help prepare you and your family for the dangerous heat.

As monsoon moisture increases this weekend, storm chances will ramp across our state and we'll even see a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley.

Scattered storms will impact northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona and some of those storms may be severe with hail, high winds and flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect on Saturday for parts of Coconino and Mohave counties. Flash flooding will be possible along the Grand Canyon and near Havasupai Falls.

Download our free ABC15 app for weather warnings and be prepared to take action if/when they are issued.

Consider changing your plans if they involve hiking, boating or paddle-boarding in/near a slot canyon or normally dry wash near the Grand Canyon this weekend. If you still decide to go, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station before heading out.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.20" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

