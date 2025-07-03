MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up across the state

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is flowing in and chances for storms are increasing across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, our best storm chances will be Wednesday evening into Thursday morning and then a slight chance for development as we head into Thursday afternoon.

Watch out for lightning, downpours, gusty winds and blowing dust with any monsoon storms that develop.

Remember, "Pull aside, Stay alive." Pull off the road, put your car in park, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Wait there until visibility improves.

Flood Watches are also in effect for much of southern Arizona, including parts of southern Pinal County and Pima County, on Wednesday. If you are traveling in these areas and encounter any flooded roadways, do not attempt to drive through them. Remember to "Turn around, Don't drown" and find another way to get where you are going.

There's also a heightened risk of wildfires sparked by lightning across Arizona over the next few days.

Stay safe.

Storm chances will gradually decrease as we approach the Fourth of July and clear out of our Valley forecast completely by Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.50" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.00" (-0.05" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

