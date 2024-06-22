MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramp up through the weekend

PHOENIX — Our summer heat continues through the weekend, but monsoon storm chances ramp up as well!

As temperatures heat up and we continue to get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer and in record territory, either setting new record-warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records again on Saturday, and Sunday.

Monsoon moisture has increased across Arizona as we tap into moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Alberto that's moving through Mexico.

That boost in moisture brought the first monsoon storms of the season to our state on Thursday, with more storms possible especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona through the weekend.

Monsoon storms that develop could also produce strong wind gusts that lead to areas of blowing dust across central Arizona.

If you get caught in a dust storm, it's best to go indoors and remember to never drive through the dust. If you're caught on the road remember to, "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

The Valley could get stronger winds and areas of blowing dust again today, as storms develop to our east and southeast. While there's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight, Valley storm chances ramp up on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay weather aware and stay tuned for heat and storm updates in the coming days.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

