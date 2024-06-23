MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances linger through the weekend

PHOENIX — A slight cool down in temperatures this weekend, as our monsoon storm chances linger.

You can feel the change outside, as we continue to get a boost in moisture over the next few days, our overnight lows will also be warmer and in record territory, either setting new record-warm lows or coming within a degree or so of the records over the next few days.

Monsoon moisture has increased across Arizona as we tap into moisture from what's left of Tropical Storm Alberto that's moving through Mexico.

That boost in moisture brought the first monsoon storms of the season to our state on Thursday, with more storms possible especially in the high country and parts of eastern Arizona through the weekend.

Monsoon storms that develop could also produce strong wind gusts that lead to areas of blowing dust across central Arizona.

If you get caught in a dust storm, it's best to go indoors and remember to never drive through the dust. If you're caught on the road remember to, "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

Stay weather aware and stay tuned for heat and storm updates in the coming days.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

