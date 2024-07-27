MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances dying down over the weekend, extreme heat continues

PHOENIX — Chances for monsoon storms will be dying down over the weekend.
There's still a chance in the higher terrain to our north and east, but we are not expecting much in the Valley over the next few days.
With the higher terrain storms, watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, downpours and flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars. Stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.
Valley temperatures will stay sizzling hot with highs around 110 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s each night.
As temperatures stay hot, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke continues.
Limit your time outside, especially in the afternoon, during the day's peak heat. Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle no matter how quick the errand.
________________________________________
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.19" (+0.52" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"
________________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
__________________________________________
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________