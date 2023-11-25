MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mix of clouds and sun this weekend

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are impacting parts of the high country, but it won't stick around through the weekend.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the White Mountains above 7,500 feet through 11 a.m. Saturday. Snowfall amounts will range anywhere from 2-6 inches.

In the Valley, slight rain chances pick up late tonight into Saturday morning with possible rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a trace up to one-tenth of an inch.

Then, cooler air will settle in. Highs in the Valley will stay in the 70s through next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-3.08" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

