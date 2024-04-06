MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Major cool-down this weekend for Arizona, but a warm-up is in sight

PHOENIX — A storm is moving through Arizona with high winds, rain, snow and a major blast of cold air.

Temperatures have dropped over 20 degrees, putting the Valley nearly 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wild wind gusts peaked near 40 mph in the Valley and clocked in at 64 mph in Winslow as the cold front with this storm raced through.

Parts of the Valley got a few rain showers, but not much more measurable rain is expected.

Up north, the snow level is falling to around 4,000 feet with one to four inches of snow expected to accumulate along the Mogollon Rim through early this morning.

Our forecast will dry out for the rest of the weekend, but we are tracking another potential storm system early next week.

Breezes will pick up on Monday and Tuesday, and there's a slight chance of a few spotty showers in the mix too.

The incoming clouds may also impact our view of Monday's solar eclipse in Arizona. Stay tuned for updates on this as we get closer.

High pressure will return by the middle to end of next week and that will really warm things up!

Phoenix is likely to see its first 90-degree day of the year by next Thursday or Friday. On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

