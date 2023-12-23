MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Lingering showers Saturday as temperatures stay cool

PHOENIX — What a wet 24 hours it has been in Arizona. Cities across the Phoenix metro saw anywhere from half an inch to over an inch of rain from this storm.

In the High Country, about one to three inches of snow fell above 7,500 feet overnight.

And we are not done with this system yet, the storm will slowly push east through Arizona today and into Sunday morning. Bringing more rain and snow mainly to northern and eastern Arizona.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 5 p.m. tonight for parts of eastern Arizona above 8,000 feet, including the Chuska and White Mountains.

With colder air moving in from the north, we'll see snow levels drop to 5,500 feet by Sunday as chances for spotty showers continue.

Places along the Mogollon Rim, like Flagstaff and Pinetop-Lakeside, could pick up and another inch of snow through Sunday morning.

Here in the Valley, a slight chance of spotty rain showers will linger into Sunday but we will dry out by Christmas Day.

Temperatures will continue to remain cool in the mid-60s, right around normal for this time of year through Christmas day.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.18" (-2.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.32"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

