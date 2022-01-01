MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Kicking off 2022 with wind, air quality alerts

PHOENIX — It's a wet start to 2022 across Arizona, but we're drying out!

Rain and snow moved across our state to ring in the new year.

Here in the Valley, showers were off and on throughout overnight hours but started to taper off this morning.

Overnight fireworks will lead to a huge spike in particle pollution early this morning and will make breathing difficult for many people outside.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for northern Arizona along with the higher terrain of southeast Arizona.

Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet by early this morning.

Flagstaff could pick up four to six inches of snow with two to five inches in the forecast for Show Low, Heber, and Williams.

We'll see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow in places like Prescott, Sedona, and Payson with less than an inch of snowfall accumulating.

However, this winter storm will exit to the east on New Year's Day leaving behind some of the coldest air of the season.

Freeze Warnings are in effect across the Phoenix metro area for Sunday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

Up north, lows will be in the single digits in our highest terrain spots like Flagstaff over the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound heading into next week as our forecast stays dry.

Look for highs in the Valley back in the low to mid 60s through the middle of next week with overnight lows in the 40s.

As the forecast continues to warm up, we may end up hitting 70 degrees again in Phoenix by the end of next week.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

