MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Huge temperature swing as rain chances ramp up this weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for a huge temperature swing over the next 48 hours as our next storm system moves in bringing big weather changes this weekend.

First, our warming trend peaks today with Valley highs topping out in the upper 90s. It looks like Phoenix could hit 98 degrees this afternoon, putting us just shy of the record high for today's date which is 100 degrees set back in 2020.

Our forecast will stay sunny and dry to end the week, but that will change as our next storm system moves in this weekend.

Temperatures will drop and rain chances will return Saturday and Sunday. We could see some thunderstorms in the mix, too.

Right now, it looks like storms could begin to develop in the Valley by mid-morning on Saturday, with off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Then the best chances for more widespread rain will come Saturday night into early Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across northern and eastern Arizona throughout the weekend, too.

Some Valley locations could see over a half an inch of rain and some spots in the high country could pick up more than an inch of rain with this storm.

Temperatures will plummet across Arizona, dropping Valley highs into the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop, too. Temperatures across the Valley will fall into the 60s by Sunday morning and stay there each morning next week.

Rain chances will clear by out Tuesday, but we'll keep Valley highs in the 80s through at least the middle of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.79" (-2.80" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.34"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

