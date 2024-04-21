MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hottest temperatures of the year...so far

PHOENIX — Oh my! here we go Arizona afternoon temperatures will soar to 10-15 degrees above normal starting today and put many of our lower desert communities (including metro Phoenix) very close to the triple-digit mark.

High pressure will build in again and stay put over the desert southwest for the next several days.

Triple digits are looking more unlikely now for Sunday and Monday in most Valley neighborhoods, but it will be close.

On average, Phoenix's first 100-degree day happens around May 2nd.

Air quality will also get worse with ozone pollution potentially reaching unhealthy levels over the weekend.

Ozone High Pollution Advisories is in effect for Sunday in the Phoenix metro area. If you have a respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside in the afternoon hours or you may have difficulty breathing.

By the middle to end of next week, another weak storm system will move in. Winds will pick and temperatures will drop, bringing Valley highs down into the upper 80s again by Thursday.

We could see a few isolated showers in parts of northern Arizona, mainly north of I-40, but the rest of the state will stay dry.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

