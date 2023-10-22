MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Still toasty but a cool down is on the way

PHOENIX — The ridge of high pressure is holding strong over Arizona for another day or so keeping our temperatures well above normal.

Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s today, giving us a much-needed break from the triple-digit heat.

We did top out at 101 Saturday, marking the fourth latest triple-digit day ever recorded in Phoenix.

On average, our last triple-digit day is around October 5th but we have seen triple digits all the way into late October before. The latest ever recorded was October 27, 2016.

Phoenix has now had 133 days this year at 100 degrees or more. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

It does look like this could finally be the end of triple digit heat, though.

Our next storm system will approach from the northwest on Monday, kicking up our winds and bringing a big dose of cooler air.

Valley highs will drop into the low 90s on Monday before falling into the mid-80s on Tuesday.

We may even see a few rain showers and thunderstorms across Arizona. Right now, the best chances in the Valley appear to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.69" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

