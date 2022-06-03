MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry weekend with an increased wildfire risk

PHOENIX — High pressure will keep Valley temperatures in the low 100s through the weekend.

Our 30-year average high temperature is now up to 101 degrees, so triple digits are normal every day at this point.

Breezes will pick up across the state today and Saturday with peak gusts near 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph up north.

Those winds will help mix our air keeping ozone pollution levels lower through the weekend. However, we could see pollution climb back to unhealthy levels early next week. An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Monday and that could be upgraded to an Advisory as we get closer.

The stronger winds will increase the fire danger across our state, especially in northwest Arizona where a Fire Weather Warning is now in effect today and Saturday.

We'll see more clouds move through our state this weekend, but our forecast is staying dry.

High pressure will gradually shift toward our state next week, and that's going to send temperatures soaring to the highest levels we have seen so far this year.

We could reach 110 degrees by next Thursday, with even hotter temperatures possible by next weekend.

On average, we see our first day of temperatures at 110 degrees or higher on June 11th. So it wouldn't be unusual to see temperatures that high at this point in the year.

Stay tuned for updates on the impending heat as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

