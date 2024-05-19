MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot and dry conditions continue for Sunday

PHOENIX — Triple digits heat is sticking around.

As high pressure builds in, we are drying out and heating up for Sunday.

Valley highs will top out at 100 on Sunday with early morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Breezes will pick up later today as another weak storm system approaches our state.

Right now, it's looking pretty dry with only a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim on Monday.

But winds will be very strong across our state for the start of the week.

A Fire Weather Watch is in affect Monday for portions of Eastern and Northern Arizona including Prescott, Heber, Winslow, Snowflake and Tuba City. Dry winds between 20-30 mph with gusts between 45 to 60 mph.

It will bring in some cooler air, though. Temperatures in the Valley will drop down to near normal in the mid 90s by Monday.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

