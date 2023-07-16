MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Historic heat wave could set more records

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of a historic heat wave and it's about to get even hotter tomorrow.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Phoenix is expected to peak at 118 degrees again tomorrow. Sunday's temperatures in the Valley would tie the record of 118 set in 1925.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 16 days in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

The record for the most days in a row with highs at 110 degrees or more is 18 set in June of 1974. But, we will likely shatter that record this year.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (well above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona are now in effect through next Wednesday night.

Heat Advisories are also in effect for the high country and much of northern Arizona through Monday. Flagstaff could set new daily records this weekend as daytime highs approach the mid 90s.

We still haven't seen any monsoon storm action in the Valley nearly a month into the monsoon.

Moisture is expected to increase next week in the Valley and in the high country, so stay tuned for updates on storm chances across Arizona.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.35" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

