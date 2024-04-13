MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Higher winds and cooler air on the way to Arizona!

PHOENIX — The 90s are here, but not for long.

We are tracking another storm system that will pick up winds and drop temperatures across our state over the weekend.

Valley wind gusts will top out around 25 mph through the weekend. Up north, gusts could hit 35 mph along the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim.

The strongest winds will be in northwestern Arizona, along the Colorado River. A Wind Advisory will be in effect Saturday afternoon and evening for Bullhead City where gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph.

Those winds will usher in cooler air dropping Valley highs into mid 80s on Sunday and the upper 70s on Monday.

We could also see a few spotty showers along the Mogollon Rim and in northern Arizona on Monday. The Valley looks to stay dry.

As that storm system exits to the east, we'll begin another warm-up on Tuesday.

Phoenix will be back into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon before climbing into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.07" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

