MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Higher winds and cooler air on the way

It will be cooler and breezy across the Valley today as a storm system approaches. But we will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week!
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 11:13:36-04

PHOENIX — We are tracking another storm system that will pick up winds and drop temperatures across our state.

Valley wind gusts will top out around 25 mph through Sunday. Up north, gusts could hit 35 mph along the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim.

Those winds will usher in cooler air dropping Valley highs into mid 80s on Sunday and the mid 70s on Monday.

We could also see a few spotty showers along the Mogollon Rim and in Northern Arizona on Monday. The Valley looks to stay dry.

As that storm system exits to the east, we'll begin another warm-up on Tuesday.

Phoenix will be back into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon before climbing into the upper 90s by the end of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

